ANTOINETTE LAKIS Antoinette Lakis, 88, went to be with the Lord February 11, 2019, at her home in Las Vegas. She was the devoted wife of the late Gregory Lakis; the caring sister to George Kallas (Pauleen); the loving mother to three sons, Harry, Zachary and Mark (Kitty); the benevolent Yiayia of five grandchildren Christina, Jessica, Olivia (French), Gregory, and Jason; and one great-grandchild, Lucas. She moved to Las Vegas from Chicago in 1960, where she raised their boys as a homemaker. In her later years, she worked as a beloved hostess at the Palace Station buffet for 18 years. Her generosity, charm and dedication for family left a legacy that will never be forgotten. Services for Antoinette will be at 10 a.m. Mon., Feb. 25, at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 5300 El Camino Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89118. Burial services to follow where she will be laid to eternal rest with her late husband at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, that a donation be made to the church.