Antoinette "Nina" Mogar passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020, at the amazing age of 100. Nina was born on November 24, 1919, in Painesville, Ohio. She married the love of her life, Joseph F. Mogar on May 20th, 1942. Together with their son, Mike, they moved to Las Vegas in 1961, where they remained in the same home for over 56 years. Nina was preceded in her death by her loving husband of 62 years, Joe. She is survived by her son J. Michael Mogar and his wife Linda. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jason Conklin (Tracy), Michael Conklin (Tara), Melinda Konys (Jason), Sue Corbisez (Sam) and Joey Mogar. She was also a proud great-grandmother to 10 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Nina's name to the . Services will be held at Palm Mortuary located at 7600 S Eastern Ave, on February 13th, 2020, starting with visitations at 9am, services at 10am, and our final goodbye at her gravesite at 11am.