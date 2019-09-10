|
Antonia "Toni" Pappas was born 3/18/41 in a rural village in Greece and passed away 9/4/19 in Boulder City, NV. Antonia loved and was so proud of all of her children. She also loved her pets dearly. Antonia was deeply devoted to her church, St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Antonia is survived by her three children Angela Panos, Nick Panos and Christina Panos-Jennings. May God bless our beloved mother. Services will be held Wednesday 9/11/19 at 10:00 AM, at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 5300 El Camino Rd, Las Vegas, NV , 89118,