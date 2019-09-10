Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
For more information about
Antonia Pappas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
5300 El Camino Rd
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonia Pappas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonia Pappas


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonia Pappas Obituary
Antonia "Toni" Pappas was born 3/18/41 in a rural village in Greece and passed away 9/4/19 in Boulder City, NV. Antonia loved and was so proud of all of her children. She also loved her pets dearly. Antonia was deeply devoted to her church, St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Antonia is survived by her three children Angela Panos, Nick Panos and Christina Panos-Jennings. May God bless our beloved mother. Services will be held Wednesday 9/11/19 at 10:00 AM, at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 5300 El Camino Rd, Las Vegas, NV , 89118,
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now