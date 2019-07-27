|
|
Antonio Bianco was born on July 28, 1932, to Giuseppe and Adele Bianco in Chieti, Italy, and moved to Rome shortly after. Antonio, known by Tony to many, had a zest for life and a humorous nature that never faltered. At 16, he and his family emigrated to Buenos Aires, Argentina, and worked in masonry. There, he met his soulmate, Maria Angelica Pimpignano, and courted for two years. They wed on June 12, 1954. A year later, they welcomed their first child, Ana Adela and in 1958, had their second child, Vera Noemi. In 1963, they emigrate to New York to offer a better future for their children. There, he worked as a welder for Gerosa Trucking Co. In the winter of 1969, their third child, Josephine Janice was born. In 1972, they moved to Las Vegas with their daughters, and resided there ever since. He spent many wonderful years watching his family expand, as his daughters all married, and gave him eight wonderful grandchildren. In Antonio's spare time, you could find him working on some home project, working on his cars, or cooking some delicious meal. Antonio's red sauce was heaven sent, and oh man, could he make a mean sandwich too! He loved to cook and feed his family and friends, taking picnics up in Mt. Charleston or Floyd Lamb State Park, and watching religious movies, movies with Steven Segal, or westerns. He will be greatly remembered for his strong Catholic faith, the sacrifices he made for those he loved, his contagious humor and flirtatious nature, and always making sure his family was taken care of. His beloved Maria was called to our Lord on Valentine's Day, 2012. Antonio was called to our Lord on June 29, with his loving family surrounding him. He is survived by his darling daughters, Ana (Ricardo) Chiarandini, Vera Astarita, and Josephine (Ward) Hubbard; his older brother, Vito; his eight amazing grandchildren, Marina (Federico Ortiz), Marcela, Alejandro (Heaven), and Ricardo Chiarandini, Eugene (Christiana) and Antonio (Amy) Astarita, Cassandra Fornaris, and Grant Hubbard, and his six great-grandchildren. Quando arrivi scrivi! Services will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, 11 a.m. , at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church, 1111 Michael Way, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89108,