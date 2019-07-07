APHRODITE MAE (TSAFOS) ADAMS 1/4/1925 - 6/13/2019 Aphrodite Mae (Tsafos) Adams, 94, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away just after midnight on June 13, 2019, at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. Aphrodite, known to those close to her as Dede or Yaya, was born on January 4, 1925, in Salem, Indiana, to Nicholas and Esther Lula (Welcher) Tsafos. Aphrodite truly loved and was grateful for her long life. She loved her family. She valued her friendships, old and new. She believed in God and that Jesus was her savior. Although she lived in Greece as a child, and later traveled through Europe, she loved her own country and always wanted to see more of it. Aphrodite asked for her ashes to be taken up the California coast to Big Sur, which she recalled as the most beautiful place she'd ever seen. Though we weren't ready to let her go, we take comfort in knowing she left this world in the very same spirit with which she lived--grateful and happy to her very core. Aphrodite is preceded in death by Her parents, Nicholas and Esther; sisters, Katherine Halkias and Maria Lanz; brothers, James and Joseph. She is survived by her son, Thomas Weston Adams Jr.; daughter, Diana Cusimano-Valentin; grandsons, Sean Swords and Thomas W. Adams III; daughter-in-law, Mariatheresa Terry Weaver; her extended family including many nieces and nephews, Maria Fehnel (Vern); Ruth Davies; Barbara Roberts (Jim); James Tsafos (Roseann); William Tsafos; John Tsafos (Maureen); Nick Halkias (Marilyn); Irene Halkias; Christina Reed (Frank); Joe Taffis; Larry Tsafos; Ed Nagle (Ruth); Sally Haffner (Otto); and her friends, coworkers, and neighbors throughout the years. We will be holding a gathering to celebrate her life on Sunday, July 7, at 12pm. Please contact the family for further information.