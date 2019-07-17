Services Visitation 10:00 AM Saint Andrew Catholic Community 1399 San Felipe Boulder City , NV View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for ARNO MARCH Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ARNO MARCH

1928 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email ARNO MARSH Arno Marsh passed away July 12, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born May 28, 1928 in Grand Rapids, MI. Both of his parents were musicians and he knew at an early age that he wanted to follow in their footsteps. Arno got his first saxophone when he was 11 years old and by the time he was a teenager he was playing in a Midwest territory road band. From there he went on to play with Johnny Long, Stan Kenton, Maynard Ferguson, Jerry Fielding, Charlie Barnett, Les Elgart, Lionel Hampton, Harry James, and Buddy Rich. Arno became well known for his jazz tenor solos during the three years with Woody Herman's Third Herd. After spending many years on the road Arno moved to Nevada in 1957. His talent enabled him to work with entertaining lounge groups as well as major show rooms. Over the years he played with "house" bands at the Sahara, New Frontier, Caesars Palace, MGM (now Bally's), Dunes and El Rancho. Additionally he worked the Reno-Tahoe-Las Vegas circuit with Charlie Ventura, Buddy Greco, Big Tiny Little and Tex Beneke. Arno was with the Dick Rice Orchestra at the El Rancho Hotel when it burned down in 1960. After the fire the orchestra moved to the Golden Hotel (later Harrah's) in Reno. Three years later Arno returned to his home in Las Vegas where he joined the Antonio Morelli Orchestra at the Sands Hotel backing up major stars that included members of the "rat pack." In 1971 he was offered a position with a group opening at the new Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL. While in Florida Arno performed with the Florida Symphony as a saxophone soloist on a program with Dave Brubeck. Arno returned to Las Vegas in 1974 where he worked various hotels including 1 1/2 years with the Russ Morgan Orchestra at the "Top of the Dunes." In 1977 he joined the Forrest Wasson Orchestra at Shangri-La Resort on Grand Lake O' The Cherokees in northeast Oklahoma. Returning to Las Vegas in 1989 Arno was active with the Las Vegas Jazz Society and performed at numerous jazz concerts. He was a soloist with Dr. Tom Ferguson's Southern Nevada Community College Wednesday night band's numerous concerts. He has also been featured at various jazz festivals including Los Angeles, Sacramento and Palm Springs. Arno joined the Fred Radke Orchestra playing the music of Harry James, on several world cruises. He had occasionally joined his son, Randy, on a series on concert tours in Michigan. Arno had been a member of the Saint Andrew Catholic Community in Boulder City since 1993. From 1993 until Jan. 2019 he provided musical backing with the church choir. He was preceded in death by son, James A. Marsh; daughter, Sandra Duke; brother, James W. Marsh; and great-grandaughter, Fiona Whipkey. He is survived by Leslie, wife of 61 years; children and step-children, William (Pat) Marsh, Randy Marsh, Pamela (Ric) Castleman, Linda Shields, Robert E. (Linda) Salyer and Nancy (Don) O'Shaughnessy; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., Fri., July 19, with services following, both at Saint Andrew Catholic Community, 1399 San Felipe, Boulder City, NV 89005. A reception will be held in the church hall. Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries