From the moment Arthur Albert Patton was born in Lancaster, New Hampshire to Arthur A. Patton and Nellie B. Baird on 7/20/1927, he lived his life with optimism to the fullest. Pop answered 'YES' to every invitation, believing you can always sleep later. Art slumbered into his final sleep in Las Vegas, Nevada on 4/6/2020 into the awaiting arms of loved ones passed before him.
Our family invites you to view Arthur Albert Patton's full obituary and to share your memories of Art at https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/arthur-albert-patton/3033. A Celebration-of-Life gathering will be planned for a later date. Interment at Memory Gardens Memorial Park Cemetery, in coordination with Palm Northwest Mortuary.
Services are pending.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 10, 2020.