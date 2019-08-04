|
ARTHUR KRISS Arthur Irvin Kriss, 82, passed away July 25, 2019. He was born August 18, 1936 in South Norfolk, Virginia to Arthur Martin and Helen Estelle Dunning Kriss. He married Margaret LaVon Bellotte on June 17, 1957. Arthur joined the U.S. Air Force in March of 1954. After his career in the Air Force, he worked in Civil Service at Nellis Air Force Base and the Nellis Test Range. He completed his distinguished career in the mid '90's and began travelling with his loving wife. They toured the U.S and the world together. They settled in Hurricane, Utah in 2004 and shared their lives surrounded by great friends and family. Arthur is survived by his wife, LaVon; children, Roberta (Dennis), of Las Vegas; Irvin (Zylkia), of Fort Lauderdale, FL; and James (Heidi), of Las Vegas; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, August 9, at the Masonic Lodge, 632 East Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89104. Private family graveside service will take place in the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada. Memorial service in Washington, Utah will be at noon on Saturday, August 10, at the First Southern Baptist Church, 475 West Buena Vista Blvd., Washington, UT 84780. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Arthur to Intermountain Homecare & Hospice, 555 South Bluff Street, Ste. 100, St. George, Utah, 84770.