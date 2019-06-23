ARTHUR SLOAN Arthur "Art" Sloan, passed away June 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. Art was born in Los Angeles in 1930 to Alvin and Ida Schlom. Art graduated from Fairfax High School and attended UCLA. He lived for many years in Beverly Hills/West LA, until relocating to Las Vegas to focus on expanding his commercial/high-end lighting business. In Las Vegas, Art met and ultimately married Naomi (Fine) Sloan. Art and Naomi were married for nearly 25 years, living in Las Vegas and Sun Valley Idaho. Art was a true entrepreneur, having started and sold a number of businesses including Republic Air Conditioning in Los Angeles. He had success in a variety of industries that included heating and air conditioning, energy management/systems, and commercial/ high-end lighting. Art was especially proud of Artlights, the high-end (wholesale/manufacturer's representative) lighting showroom that he and Naomi operated for many years in Las Vegas. Art (along with Naomi) was involved with and supported a number of organizations and causes, with a special passion for the Wood River Jewish Community (Sun Valley, Idaho) and the Kabbalah Centre (Los Angeles). Art loved Israel, making many trips there with Naomi over the years. Art leaves behind his beloved, Naomi; son, Steven (Melissa); daughter, Susan; stepdaughters, Betsi Steinberg (David), Ivy Fine (Rebecca) and Nevada Smith (Stephen); and grandchildren, Samantha Sloan, Ari Steinberg and Elie Steinberg, Joshua Fine and Charlotte Smith, Averill Smith, and Blaine Smith. Art also leaves behind many loving friends and extended family in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Sun Valley and Israel. A private graveside ceremony was Friday, June 21, at the Ketchum Cemetery in Sun Valley, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Art's memory to the Wood River Jewish Community (Sun Valley, Idaho) or to any . Read More Listen to Obituary