ARTHUR SMITH Arthur Todd Smith, 56, passed away February 11, 2019. Todd was born January 14, 1963, in Nashville, TN, to Sherman and Julia Ann (Inman) Smith. Todd was a 50 year resident of Las Vegas. Todd was an avid archer, golfer and car guy. He loved God, his family, the Dallas Cowboys and his Nissan GTR. He was preceded in death by his father, Sherman Smith. He is survived by his wife, of 28 years, Kimberly (Simkins) Smith of Las Vegas; his son, Brandon and his daughter, Jordyn, both of Las Vegas; his mother, Julia Ann Smith of Las Vegas; sister, Anne Nicole (Smith) Hill of Las Vegas; neices, Cheyenne Rhoads and Sydnee Rhoads, both of Las Vegas; great-neice, Avery Brim of Las Vegas; and brother-in-law, Marc Hill. Todd is survived by his dogs, Maximilian, Zeus and Apollo; cats, Jax, Neo, Little Kitty, Mario and Shelby; and 2 ducks, Joseph and Mary. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon Thu., Feb. 21, with services following, both at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, Nevada, 89123.
