ARTHUR THOEDORE AMOROSI JR February 14, 1947 July 7, 2020 Ted was born in Washington DC to Mary and Arthur Amorosi, growing up in Falls Church, Virginia. He served as a Washington DC police officer for 20 years, from 1969 to 1989. Ted managed a Tobacco Store in Washington DC for several years after his retirement from the police force, before moving on to work for Honda Sales where he became a Gold Master before moving to Las Vegas in 2001. Ted then worked for the Las Vegas Valley Water Authority until his final retirement in 2012. Ted was, of course, much more than the locations that he lived and the jobs that he held. He was a good husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a leader and an example for many throughout his life. He leaves behind a loving wife of nearly 50 years, Patricia Amorosi. He is also survived by his son Arthur Theodore Amorosi III, his daughter-in-law, Casey Amorosi, two grandchildren, Arthur Amorosi IV (Teddy) and Ryan Kathleen (Missy), and his sister Susie Kadelski.