Born in Pasadena, CA on January 2, 1946. Passed peacefully, surrounded with love by his family, on September 3, 2020, at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada. Art fought adimitantly and courageously against his cancer for 10+ years. Beloved husband of Cynthia, and much loved son of the late Arthur Wilfred Tuverson Jr. and Dorothy Tuverson. Esteemed brother of Kathy Hillyard and Kris McNamara. Treasured father of Arthur, Andrea, Vanessa, Ryan, Matt and Anneliese, as well as esteemed friend and confidant of his in-laws and cherished grand-father to his sixteen grandchildren. Art was raised in Arcadia, CA where he graduated from Arcadia High School in 1963. He continued on to Citrus Junior College, and then graduated with a BA, as a Phi Delt, from the University of Southern California. He furthered his education and graduated Law School, also from USC, in 1970. He advanced his law career trying numerous cases as a young lawyer, and quickly became a member of the prestigious ABOTA in 1978. Shortly after in 1980, he opened his law firm with brother-in-law Steve Hillyard, Tuverson & Hillyard, which started with just the two of them, and grew exponentially to over 150 employees by the early '90s. He was a highly respected and successful medical malpractice defense lawyer, he took 150+ cases to jury trials, winning 95% of them. As a graduate of USC, Art continued on to be a devout fan of and active participant in both the university and their athletics programs, especially football. Above all, Art was a true family man with a playful wit about him; he enjoyed sharing laughs and making memories with his family and friends. He had a keen sense of adventure, he loved traveling and experiencing all life had to offer. An intimate service for the family has been held in Lake Tahoe, CA, a place very close to Art's heart. A larger Celebration of Life will also be hosted, expected for next year, for friends and family to commemorate Art in Los Angeles, CA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Prostate Cancer Foundation in Santa Monica, CA, at www.pcf.org/tuverson
. Services previously held.