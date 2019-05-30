ASAHEL I. ROBISON Asahel Ira Robison, age 75, died Monday, May 27, 2019 at his home in St. George, UT. He was born June 24, 1943 in Overton, to Dell Hinckley and Pearl Wittwer Robison. On October 8, 1966 he married Anna MaRie Hoyt in the St. George Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She preceded him in death on December 4, 2013. On February 14, 2015 he was sealed to Jennifer Ann Snijman in the St. George Temple. Asahel (known as Ace by many) grew up in Logandale. At the age of 19 he was called to serve in the West German Mission of the Church. Ace was active in state politics throughout his life. In 1977 he was elected Chairman of the Clark County Republican Party where he worked with Sen. Paul Laxalt and others in preparing the State to elect Ronald Reagan President. He was later elected Chair of the Nevada State Republican party. In 1985 Laxalt brought Ace to Washington to serve as his Chief of Staff. When Laxalt retired from the Senate, Ace worked in the Reagan Administration. In 1988 he took a position with the Department of Energy in Nevada and moved his family back to Logandale. Ace was a faithful servant in the Church. He served as Bishop of the Logandale 1st Ward before being called as President of the Logandale Nevada Stake in 2000. Survivors include his wife, Jennifer of St. George, UT; three sons, Vernon (Kristy) of Logandale, NV; Timothy (Katie) of Falls Church, VA; Nathan (Laura) of Cary, NC; and two daughters, Nichole (Dean) of Windsor, England; Heather (Peter Brady) of Seattle, WA; stepson, Michael (Ines) Tonkin of Durbin, South Africa; step daughter, Sarah (Nathan) Battye of Melbourne, Australia; 17 grandchildren; and one great grandson. Services will be at 11 a.m. (MST) Sat., June 1, at the St. George Stake Center, 591 W. 500 N., St. George, UT. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. (PST) Fri., May 31, at the Logandale Stake Center, 2555 N. St. Joseph Street, Logandale, NV and again 9:30-10:30 a.m. (MST) Sat, June 1, at the St. George Stake Center. Interment will follow in the Hurricane City Cemetery. Moapa Valley Mortuary 702-398-3600. Read More Listen to Obituary