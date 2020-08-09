Ashley, 34, became an angel on Monday, August 3rd, 2020. We are heartbroken. We all love her and miss her.



She met and grappled with ovarian cancer using stubbornness and grace for almost a year and a half. Her beloved co-workers and friends at The Las Vegas Rainbow Library said that she was gentle and always happy. Little did they know that she sometimes rankled her patient boyfriend, Tim Nguyen, with requests for medicine or food pick-up at all hours of the day and night. He was her earthbound Guardian Angel.



In the doctor's office, she often faced uncertainty alone, due to the restrictions of the Coronovirus, and was very grateful to the doctors and staff at Woman's Cancer Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center for their care and compassion.



She loved animals, anime, video games, cats, Ren Faires and all things Japanese. She received honors from The Ohio State University for her work with Japanese language and culture.



Beloved daughter of Robert and Karen Buzzard. Cherished sister of Brittney Buzzard. To give hope to others, please consider a donation to The Woman's Cancer Center Foundation for Research. Services will be private. at Sunset Memorial North Olmsted Ohio,



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store