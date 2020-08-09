1/1
Ashley Anne Buzzard
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ashley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ashley, 34, became an angel on Monday, August 3rd, 2020. We are heartbroken. We all love her and miss her.

She met and grappled with ovarian cancer using stubbornness and grace for almost a year and a half. Her beloved co-workers and friends at The Las Vegas Rainbow Library said that she was gentle and always happy. Little did they know that she sometimes rankled her patient boyfriend, Tim Nguyen, with requests for medicine or food pick-up at all hours of the day and night. He was her earthbound Guardian Angel.

In the doctor's office, she often faced uncertainty alone, due to the restrictions of the Coronovirus, and was very grateful to the doctors and staff at Woman's Cancer Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center for their care and compassion.

She loved animals, anime, video games, cats, Ren Faires and all things Japanese. She received honors from The Ohio State University for her work with Japanese language and culture.

Beloved daughter of Robert and Karen Buzzard. Cherished sister of Brittney Buzzard. To give hope to others, please consider a donation to The Woman's Cancer Center Foundation for Research. Services will be private. at Sunset Memorial North Olmsted Ohio,

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dostal Funeral Services
6245 Columbia Road
North Olmsted, OH 44070
440-779-0450
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dostal Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 9, 2020
Bob and Karen,
Our hearts break for you. No one should ever have to endure the loss of a child. We're thinking about you all and hoping that you find peace.
John and Amanda Cairns
Acquaintance
August 9, 2020
What a shock to see her obit today. I fondly remember her in my first grade classroom. My sympathies to the family.
Rachel E Sculac
Teacher
August 8, 2020
While it’s been well over 20 years since we last saw each other, a cherished piece of my childhood was visiting Ohio every Summer and spending hours together in the basement playing video games. I remember one summer in particular when we played Paper Boy on Nintendo while listening to Alanis Morissette’s album. Manny Ramirez was a rookie with the Indians that year and he hit a grand slam that afternoon to win the game. I remember these summers so vividly and will always reflect back on my Ohio visits as some of the best times of my life. You are a constant joy in reflecting on those beautiful times. Rest In Peace, dear Cousin. You will always remain a part of me.
David Weed
Family
August 8, 2020
Prayers for the family!
Sherry Greene
August 8, 2020
Karen and family,
I am so sorry for your loss! My deepest sympathies to you and your family. (A moving and beautifully written obituary.)

Anne Pawlowski Kordas
Anne Kordas
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved