It is with great sadness that the family of Ashley Marie Hedlund announces her sudden passing on Saturday, 11/9/19 in Las Vegas, NV. at the age of 37. Ashley was born July 26, 1982 in Phoenix, AZ. She moved to Las Vegas with her Family in 1987. She moved between NV, AZ and PA eventually moving back to Las Vegas in 2014. She was a free spirit, always happy, smiling and laughing. She loved her family, friends and the numerous pets she had over the years. She loved shopping and buying little gifts for everyone. Everyone and everything she loved, she loved with all her heart. She is survived by her Father, Terry Hedlund (Victoria); 2 Sisters, Amanda Franklin (Jason), Teresa Hedlund (Patrick); Brother, Terry Jr. (Bobbi) and Best Friend, Justin Levine. She is preceded in death by her Mother, Debbie Hedlund.
Services will be private.