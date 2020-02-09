Home

Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services
3975 S. Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 485-6500
AUDREY LIPTON Obituary
AUDREY LIPTON Audrey Irene Lipton, 83, passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb 3rd, from a cerebral hemorrhage. Her early years were spent in Bayonne NJ and during her 20's she attended Traphagen School of Fashion Design in NY City where she developed a keen sense of contemporary design trends. In 1967 Audrey, her husband Charles, and their two children, Rob and Mindy, moved to Aspen, Colorado where they opened an iconic women's shoe and clothing boutique, La Piuma, bringing upscale fashion to that trendy ski town for more than 25 years. In search of a warmer climate, Audrey and Charlie moved to Las Vegas in 1994 where they retired. Audrey was a wonderful wife, mother, and sister. Her laughter and her smile lit up any room she entered. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Charlie, children Mindy and Rob, brothers Mickey and Len with his wife Anna, grandson Jace, great nephew Ty and numerous cousins. She will be buried in Aspen on Mon, Feb 10th. May she rest in peace.
