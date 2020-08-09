Dear David and family, you have my deepest sympathy on the passing of the kind, caring and extraordinarily creative, Austine. Her amazing work will live on forever, but you had the great fortune to be a part of that energetic spirit during her lifetime. While nothing can erase the tragic loss, it does provides some comfort to know that you were an essential part of that journey, with many fond memories to cherish. To Austine, you will be missed, rest in peace.

Jeffrey Silver

Friend