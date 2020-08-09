Pioneering artist Austine Wood Comarow, longtime Las Vegas resident and inventor of a new art medium, died unexpectedly July 31, 2020 at Nathan Adelson Hospice from ovarian cancer at age 77. Austine, formerly Austine Barton Read was born in Louisville, KY in 1942 and was the daughter of the Acting High Commissioner for Refugees in the United Nations and thus largely grew up in Germany and Switzerland. Austine attended the International School in Geneva, Swarthmore College and Indiana University majoring in Russian Language and Literature. Later she obtained an MFA in Illustration from Syracuse University. Austine is most well known for being the inventor of an entirely new art medium she named "Polage," using polarized light and optically active materials to create changing colors and figurative images. In the 1980's she made her studio in Boulder City where she also had a gallery. After moving away for several years while her husband David Comarow attended law school, they returned to establish an art studio in Las Vegas. Austine found her greatest success creating private and public commissions with her work, sometimes creating monumental magical "invisible" works that spring into full color when viewed through a polarizer. The most recent such public work in Nevada is the windows of the Kyle Canyon Visitor Gateway on Mt. Charleston. Austine created works for science and nature centers and for many art collectors worldwide, and her work is in the collections of numerous art museums. She is survived by her daughters, Erika Wood and Cara Wood Ginder and her husband of 44 years David Comarow. The family intends to continue Austine's studio featuring work from her private collection and her daughter, Cara's work in the art medium Austine invented. Their studio website is www.Austine.com
. Austine was a proud founding member of the philanthropic organization "Impact Las Vegas." A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date to be announced. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers be made to Nathan Adelson Hospice. Services will be private.