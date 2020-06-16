AVA STEVENS
1947 - 2020
AVA STEVENS Mrs. Ava Louise Stevens 73, of Las Vegas, NV, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 surrounded by loved ones while in hospice care. Ava was born to parents Lloyd and Thelma Caviness on January 24, 1947 in Russellville, AR. She grew up as the eldest of four. She adored her family and loved the Lord. Ava is survived by her husband, Daniel Stevens; her daughters, Debra (Michael) Oberhausen, Julie (Mickey) Spillane, Judith Richardson, Kimberly Wallen and Stephanie (Jimmy) Martin; her brothers, Jimmy (Margarita) Caviness, Larry Caviness, and Ricky (Liana) Caviness; fourteen grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Thelma. The cremation services are provided by Simple Cremation. Private celebration of life will take place with close family. The family is grateful for the condolences.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.
June 16, 2020
So very, very sorry for your loss. May she rest in peace with Jesus.
Pat
Friend
