BABETTE NAEF Babette Naef passed away April 17, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born September 20, 1932 in Memphis, TN. She moved to Las Vegas in 1955 where she resided until her death. Babette worked in room reservations at the Desert Inn and Sands Hotels until September 1962, at which time she was employed by the city of Las Vegas Human Resources Dept until her retirement in January 1992. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald. She is survived by her brother Henry (Nancy) Katz, niece Lynne (Gabe) Netty and their children Sean and Brooklynne. Also surviving is her step-daughter Gayle (Steve) Zientek, step-son Russel Naef, many step grandchildren and great grandchildren that loved their grandma Babette. Cremation has taken place and a memorial will take place at a future date.





