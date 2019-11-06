Home

Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
BARBARA ANN GLOMSKI


1942 - 2019
BARBARA ANN GLOMSKI Barbara Ann Glomski, of Las Vegas, a retired bartender, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Barbara was born on August 4, 1942 in Chicago, IL to Bertha (nee Barkan) and Jack Berholtz. She was predeceased by her parents, daughter Gina Rosenstein, and husband Raymond Glomski and survived by her son Michael Rosenstein and sister, Maureen Locallo. A memorial service will be held at 1:00PM on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at King David Memorial Chapel, 2697 E. Eldorado Lane, Las Vegas, NV. Family requests that memorial donations sent to the Vietnam Veterans of America. King David Memorial Chapel handled the arrangements.
