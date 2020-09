BARBARA "MARLANA" ANN KING It is with great sadness that Barbara "Marlana" Ann King went home to the heavenly father above on August 13, 2020 at the age of 71. She was born March 18, 1949 and resided in Las Vegas. Marlana was preceded in death by her parents Burkman and Olean, her sister Janet and brothers Michael and David. She is survived by her four sisters Yvonne, Pam, Tana, Yolanda and her brother Daniel and her four children Kenneth, Steve, Edward and Samantha and seven grandchildren.