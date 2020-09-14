Long time Las Vegas resident, Barbara Ann Rumsey, passed away on August 29th, 2020, at Henderson Hospital at the age of 67.



Barbara was born September 18th, 1952 in Southerland, Nebraska to Lee Farmer and Lavina (Peaches) Whirlwind. She was a proud member of the Lakota Sioux Native American Tribe, (Rosebud Reservation).



Barbara grew up in Rapid City, South Dakota and eventually traveled her way to California, where she met the love of her life, Cliff. They were married October 26th, 1968 and they began their journey through life together. In 1971, she settled in Las Vegas, Nevada. Barbara was a dedicated, hard worker involved in the gaming industry as a poker dealer and pit boss for numerous casinos throughout the Las Vegas valley.



Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Barbara was well-spoken and straightforward. She was known for her feisty, yet good sense of humor and enjoyed laughs with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her.



Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 52 years, Clifton (Cliff); her two children, Cliff and Mark; grandchildren, Rebecca, Justin, Christopher, Kyle, Lakota, and Madison; great-grandchildren Ronin and Ryder; 3 brothers and 5 sisters; as well as numerous other family members and friends.



Services previously held. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, 3:00 PM,



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store