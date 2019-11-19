|
BARBARA BARKIN Barbara Barkin, 72, of North Las Vegas, a retired bookkeeper in a carpet store, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. Barbara was born on October 22, 1947 in San Pedro, CA to Esther (nee Boxenbaum) and George Morey and survived by Larry Barkin, her beloved husband of 37 years; son, Adam Barkin (Phyllis); step-brother, Roy Marthon; and four grandchildren, Kirsten, Zachary, Ashley, and Nicholas. Graveside services will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday November 19, 2019 at King David Memorial Cemetery, 2697 E. Eldorado Lane, Las Vegas, NV. Family requests that memorial donations be made to Pulmonary Hypertension Association (phassociation.org). King David Memorial Chapel handled the arrangements.