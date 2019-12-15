|
BARBARA BULLION Barbara Bullion, 77 years old single lady, passed away last December 3rd, 2019. She was born on May 25, 1942 and resided most of her life in Las Vegas. She worked for Sunrise Hospital as a Medical Transcriber for 30 years and retired. Her father Gerald Edward Bullion and mother Antoinette Marie Bullion were both deceased, also deceased were her brothers Charles (Chuck) Bullion and Gerald Bullion, Jr. She is survived by her living relatives Ann Bullion, niece and Rose Bullion, her sister-in-law, both resides in Pennsylvania. She will be deeply missed. May her soul rest in peace.