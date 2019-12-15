Las Vegas Review-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
(702) 736-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for barbara bullion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

barbara bullion

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
barbara bullion Obituary
BARBARA BULLION Barbara Bullion, 77 years old single lady, passed away last December 3rd, 2019. She was born on May 25, 1942 and resided most of her life in Las Vegas. She worked for Sunrise Hospital as a Medical Transcriber for 30 years and retired. Her father Gerald Edward Bullion and mother Antoinette Marie Bullion were both deceased, also deceased were her brothers Charles (Chuck) Bullion and Gerald Bullion, Jr. She is survived by her living relatives Ann Bullion, niece and Rose Bullion, her sister-in-law, both resides in Pennsylvania. She will be deeply missed. May her soul rest in peace.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Download Now