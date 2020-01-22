Home

Barbara Ellen Wagner


1935 - 2020
Barbara Ellan Wagner passed away on January 11, 2020. Barbara was Born in Pennsylvania to Bertha and Herman Messenger on September 28, 1935. Barbara married her soul mate Kenneth on June 11, 1955. Barbara is preceded in death by both her mother and father, her husband and her daughter Cheryl. Barbara is survived by her daughters Helene and Gail. Grandchildren Stephanie, Alyssa, Jason, Greg, and AJ. Great Grandchildren Sophia, Nikolai, Addey, Bella, Nolan, Aiden and Dominic. Barbara was surrounded by her family at death and will be missed by all who loved her.

All tough I cannot see you I feel your presence near I will hold you close in memory till I drop my very last tear.

. Services will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, 10:40AM, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr, Boulder City, Nevada , 89005,
