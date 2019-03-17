Home

Palm Cheyenne Mortuary
7400 West Cheyenne Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89129
(702) 464-8480
For more information about
BARBARA FUJIMOTO
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Palm Cheyenne Mortuary
7400 West Cheyenne Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89129
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA FUJIMOTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA FUJIMOTO


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
BARBARA FUJIMOTO Obituary
BARBARA FUJIMOTO Barbara Shizuko Fujimoto, a long-time San Francisco Bay Area resident and Las Vegas retiree, passed away peacefully March 7, 2019, in Las Vegas, at the age of 84 years. She was born and raised in Honolulu, to Edward and Tsuruko Fukumoto in 1935. Barbara later moved to Milwaukee, to attend college where she met and married the love of her life, Stan Fujimoto. Barbara will be remembered by her loved ones as being a very caring and generous person. When it came to family and friends, she always put others before herself. She enjoyed shopping, sewing, golfing, and playing the penny slots in her free time. However those who knew her really well will always remember her for the delicious meals she cooked. Barbara is survived by her husband, of 62 years, Stanley Fujimoto; her four children, Kyle (Karen), Mas, Teri (Wade) Rasmussen, and Mark; and her four grandchildren, Riley, Lauren, Kobe, and Ryan, all of whom brought great joy to her. She will also be lovingly remembered by her brothers, Stanley (Elaine) and Benjamin (Elmira) Fukumoto; her sister, Karen (Leonard) Chun; and her sister-in-law, Gail Fukumoto. Services will be at 3 p.m. Sat., April 20, at Palm Cheyenne Mortuary, 7400 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89129. Family and friends are invited to attend a reception immediately afterwards. In a nod to her Hawaiian roots, aloha or casual attire appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas.
