BARBARA GARLAND Barbara Dawn Garland passed away at home on Christmas morning 2019 after an 18-year struggle with Alzheimer's disease. True to character, her light continued to shine bright during those difficult years. Barbara was born in Provo, Utah October 27, 1928 to Alma and Agnes Rosalia Knight. In 1950, she married Ted Garland. They moved to Las Vegas in 1953 where they raised four daughters, Geri Domenick, Joanne Crisp, April Hannewald, and Sarah Lusk. Barbara was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving in many callings. She was a member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers and of The Desert Chorale. Her husband, a grandson, great grandson, and seven siblings preceded her in death. She is survived by her four daughters, 3 sons-in-law, brother Milo Knight, and eleven grandchildren. Funeral Services will be at the LDS chapel at 410 N. Valle Verde Drive, Henderson, Monday January 6, 2019 at 11:30AM preceded by a viewing in the Relief Society room beginning at 10:30. Interment will be private. Arrangements are by Davis Funeral Home.