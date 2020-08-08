BARBARA JEAN HUFFORD Barbara Hufford age 80 of Las Vegas NV passed away peacefully at home on August 5, 2020 while under hospice care. After a long decline in health, she is now at rest with her Lord and Savior. Barbara was born March 19, 1940 in Bellingham WA to the late Elmer and Irene Hawley. She grew up in Redmond WA and was married there in the Methodist Church on June 26, 1960. She and her husband moved to Las Vegas in April of 1962. Married for over 60 years, she is survived by her husband Marion, daughter Paulie Hetzel (husband Geno) of Las Vegas; sons David (wife Heather) of Lubbock TX, and Dale (wife Amanda) of Las Vegas; a sister Joyce Hulse (husband Dennis) of Federal Way WA; and brothers Dwight (wife Sue) of Kent WA, and David Hawley (wife Kathy) of Phoenix AZ; along with five grandchildren, one step grandchild, and one step great-grandchild. For over 30 years Barbara ran a successful business, baking and decorating thousands of wedding, birthday, and specialty cakes that earned her the nickname "cake lady" by her customers. She was also active in church work for many years. Special thanks to Compassion Care Hospice, and Bright Star Care for her excellent care.