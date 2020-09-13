BARBARA JEAN LONGI Barbara Jean Longi passed away Sunday September 6, 2020 in her home where all her loved ones were able to comfort her and she was surrounded by love. Barbara was born January 7, 1934 in Kings Mills, Ohio to John and Edna Price. She met her husband Michael Louis Longi Jr in Cincinnati, Ohio. She is survived by her 6 children; Monica Habart, Teresa Canfora, Michael Longi, Lisa Blankenship, Louis Longi and Peter Longi. Barbara was a great woman who instilled a strong work ethic and moral character in her children that will carry on as her legacy. Barbara and Mike moved to Hamilton, Ohio where they built, owned and operated the family roller skating rink for many years. In 1977, they moved the family to Las Vegas to be part of an exciting and fabulous city that was flourishing. In Las Vegas Barbara worked at Buster Brown Textiles and Dick Blick Art Supplies. Barbara became a widow in 1989 with the passing of her husband Mike at age 54 from cancer. In 1989 she was part of the opening team at The Mirage where she was a Cashier in the Buffet. She loved working at The Mirage and especially enjoyed the customers she would meet in her 20 years working there. In her retirement she lived for her 9 grandchildren; Zachary Habart, Jessica Mavrogenes, Rachel Carlin, Nicholas Longi, Christopher Longi, Sophia Longi, Brandi Spiller, Isabella Longi and Sarah Longi. In the circle of life, Barbara became a great-grandmother to Emilia Carlin a week before her passing. This made her so very happy. Barbara was a joy to be around and lived by the golden rule of treating others the way you want to be treated. She was the family matriarch and rock. She is also survived by her sisters Janet Lawson and Sandra Timberlake and brother John Price from Ohio. Graveside services are planned for Woodlawn Cemetery Tuesday September 15 at 10:00AM.