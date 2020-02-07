|
|
BARBARA JEAN MANNERS Barbara Jean Manners passed away peacefully January 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born March 26, 1940 in Chicago to Minnie and Joseph Tranchina. Barbara graduated from Flowing Wells High School in Tucson, AZ in 1958. She moved with her three children to Las Vegas in 1973, where earned her degree in Nursing from UNLV and worked as an RN at Sunrise and North Vista Hospital. Barbara was a very funny, loving and generous person always putting others before herself. She was an amazing artist and enjoyed watching her game shows and playing Keno. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Minnie; her husband, Bill; and two sisters, Cathy and Margie. She leaves behind her three children, Debra (Luis) Curras, Tami (Steve) Miramontes, Bill (Maggie) Manners; brother, Frank (Mona) Tranchina; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grand-children. A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, February 16.