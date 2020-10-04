Barbara Buckley returned home to her heavenly family on September 30, 2020, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Bobbie, as she was known all her life, was born in Pasadena on February 11, 1928, the seventh child of Millie and Harry Johansing. She attended Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy and graduated from Immaculate Heart College. Bobbie was blessed with a beautiful singing voice. Inspired by Nelson Eddy and Jeanette McDonald, she excelled in theater and song. (During one of her many family trips to Europe, nine-year old Bobbie entertained passersby from the family's hotel balcony!) She had a crush on Frank Sinatra, but was swept off her feet by Bob Buckley. They were married in Los Angeles in 1949, shortly before Bob graduated from medical school. In 1968, the family moved to Las Vegas from Pacific Palisades, California. Bobbie quickly grew to love Nevada and graciously presided, with class, as matriarch, over a home where the door was always open and everyone was welcome, whether for a meal, a party, just a visit or a more extended stay. Home dinners were filled with wonderful stories and, when they ended, prompted by Bob, Bobbie took over with "Moon River," "It's Been a Real Nice Clambake," "I See the Moon" or other favorites. She was a beautiful and loving daughter and mother and deeply devoted to her husband. Bobbie saw the world with Bob, making lifelong friends and playing bridge everywhere they went. Bobbie was an excellent bridge player. Like her mother and father, Bobbie was a woman of deep faith, teaching her children to pray and trust in God. Bobbie is survived by her nine children: Michael (Cathy), Jan (Bill Hart), Brian (Susan), Kevin (Silvia), Leslie (Todd Shaffer), Jill (Jack Stilwell), Hilary (David Murphy), Monica (Dan Futryk), and Alison (Michael Davitt), 29 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Burial will be next to Bob at the Veteran's Cemetery in Boulder City. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bobbie's memory to the Diocese of Las Vegas, Nevada or Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada would be welcomed. Services will be private.



