Home

POWERED BY

Services
La Paloma Funeral Services
5450 Stephanie Street
Las Vegas, NV 89122
(702) 732-7070
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
485 Mission Dr.
Henderson, NV
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA KENNEDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA KENNEDY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BARBARA KENNEDY Obituary
BARBARA KENNEDY Barbara Elaine Kennedy (Madison), 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends Feb 19, 2019. She was born July 23, in Las Vegas, to the parents of Fred and Elaine Kennedy. She graduated from Clark High School and was a true Charger for more than 40 years. Barbara was a loving mother to her two children, Tommy and Nicole Sunstrum. In her eyes Barbara's children were the most precious gift and could do no wrong. She lived her life to be a mom. Barbara moved to Colorado in the early 2000's and recently returned to Las Vegas upon retirement. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Nicole (Patrick) Flynn; her parents, Fred and Elaine Kennedy; her brother, Doug (Raelene) Kennedy; sisters, Heidi (Chad) Lee and Jill (Gary) Fabbi; and her seven grandchildren, Johnny, Kate, Joe and Jack Sunstrum and Kennedy, Jacob and Brayden Flynn. She was preceded in death by her son, Tom Sunstrum. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Sat., Mar. 9, with services following at 11 a.m., both at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 485 Mission Dr., Henderson 89015.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now