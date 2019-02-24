BARBARA KENNEDY Barbara Elaine Kennedy (Madison), 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends Feb 19, 2019. She was born July 23, in Las Vegas, to the parents of Fred and Elaine Kennedy. She graduated from Clark High School and was a true Charger for more than 40 years. Barbara was a loving mother to her two children, Tommy and Nicole Sunstrum. In her eyes Barbara's children were the most precious gift and could do no wrong. She lived her life to be a mom. Barbara moved to Colorado in the early 2000's and recently returned to Las Vegas upon retirement. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Nicole (Patrick) Flynn; her parents, Fred and Elaine Kennedy; her brother, Doug (Raelene) Kennedy; sisters, Heidi (Chad) Lee and Jill (Gary) Fabbi; and her seven grandchildren, Johnny, Kate, Joe and Jack Sunstrum and Kennedy, Jacob and Brayden Flynn. She was preceded in death by her son, Tom Sunstrum. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Sat., Mar. 9, with services following at 11 a.m., both at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 485 Mission Dr., Henderson 89015. Read More Listen to Obituary