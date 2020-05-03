BARBARA L. HICKS
BARBARA L. HICKS February 18, 1943-April 24, 2020 She was born in Mt. Holly, NJ and was preceded in death by her parents, Brigadier General William C. Doyle and Martha A. Doyle. She is survived by her exhusband Bill Hicks, their children Colleen Hicks, Sean (Kathie), Patrick (Pern), Shannon (Davy) Brown, 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one beloved sister MJ Doyle. In the words of her friend Ms. Elliott, "Today my beautiful friend was called for her final flight, destination heaven." We love you Mom forever.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 3, 2020.
