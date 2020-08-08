Barbara Mary Lindley passed away August 4th 2020 at 6:51 am at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas Nevada at the age of 76. "Barbie" was born in Clarks, Nebraska on February 8th, 1944. Barbie was a wonderful mother and homemaker who loved to do arts and crafts and make gifts for her friends and family. She always thought of others before herself. Barbie is survived by her husband of 56 years, Donald Lindley, her son and daughter in law, Steven and Ann Marie Lindley, her two grandchildren Justyn and Morgan Lindley and her beloved dog Bodhi. There will be a viewing for Barbie on August 11th, 2020 from 4-6 pm at Davis Funeral Home at 6200 S. Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas NV 89119. Services will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020,



