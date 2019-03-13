BARBARA PETERSON Barbara Vivian Peterson, 97, of Henderson, formerly of Los Angeles, fell asleep in the Lord Friday, March 8, 2019. The eldest of five siblings, Barbara was born December 4, 1921, in Chicago, to Greek immigrant parents, Esmine Kareliopoulos and Nick Eliopoulos. She met and married the love of her life, Peter John Peterson, in 1939 and remained at his side as they traveled the world in his chosen career as a United States Foreign Service Officer. Barbara was known as an excellent hostess, bringing diplomats together in her gracious home in exotic locales. She loved a good dry martini and a good laugh, and was notorious for yielding to an impish impulse to either burst into a fierce belly dance or to stand on her head, no matter the rank of her guests or the dignity of the occasion. For Foreign Service wives, afternoon games of bridge were de rigeur, and Barbara developed an uncanny skill at cards, earning masters points and driving her partners mad with her demand for excellence. In her childhood, an indulgent uncle took her on a shopping spree, purchasing for her a pretty dress she had set her heart on despite the fact that it was several sizes too big, and from that moment a secret fashionista was born. Barbara dressed classically and impeccably, loved the shimmer of pearls and the soft warmth of cashmere, and collected throughout her lifetime an interesting assortment of hats. Barbara was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Pete; and their precious baby daughter, Julia Elaine. She leaves behind her brother, John Eliopoulos; two daughters, Joanne DeMangus and Susan Stamis; five grandchildren, Peter DeMangus (Ursula), Louis DeMangus; Barbara Meltesen (Eric), Jeremy Stamis (Lauren), Joseph Stamis (Jennifer); and seven great-grand-children, Robert, Sophia, Arina, Marlowe, Nico, Elijah and Mila. Visitation will be at 4 p.m. Fri., March 15, with Trisagion following at 5 p.m. Services will be at 11 a.m. Sat., March 16, with a Makaria luncheon following, all at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 5300 South El Camino Road, Las Vegas, NV 89118. Barbara will be laid to rest next to her husband in Forest Lawn, Glendale, CA. In lieu of flowers, Barbara's family will be grateful for donations in her memory to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church Mortgage Fund. Read More Listen to Obituary