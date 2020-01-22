|
BARBARA ROBERTS Barbara (Bobbie) Ann Roberts, passed away January 19, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born April 7, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Halvor Frederick and Verda Delora Robins Lund. Bobbie was the youngest of four children: two sisters, Phyllis and Patricia and one brother, Allan. She grew up in Salt Lake City where she attended Emerson Elementary, Irving Junior High, and graduated from South High School in 1949. After graduation, Bobbie attended the University of Utah for one year, and was also selected as "Miss Sugarhouse". During her high school years, Bobbie worked several part-time jobs, but her most favorite was as an elevator girl at American Oil Co. Her future husband also worked there, but it wasn't until he was home on leave from the Navy that he finally got the nerve to ask her out. After a very short courtship and many letters exchanged, Bobbie married Dean Roberts on October 23, 1953 in the Hotel Utah, Salt Lake City, and later, on June 13, 1964, they were sealed for time and all eternity in the St. George Temple. Bobbie and Dean made their home in Salt Lake City where they welcomed 4 sons and 1 daughter. In 1963, the family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada and another son was born. Bobbie loved being a mom and a homemaker and really enjoyed Las Vegas and the warmer climate. She played tennis and golf every chance she got. She became a member of the Welcome Wagon Newcomers Club and made lifelong friends there. She had many talents and even taught gold leafing and ceramics classes. Bobbie was offered the opportunity to manage Valley Hallmark, a family owned store in the Boulevard Mall. She was a people person and many of the customer's, including celebrities, became her friends. She had a talent and an eye for knowing what would sale and how to display it. This lead to her eventually managing and doing all the buying for the ten family owned Hallmark stores in Las Vegas, California, and Arizona. In 1982, Bobbie and Dean divorced and Bobbie met and married Rai Bartonious, January 4, 1984. He loved her family and they enjoyed a fun life up until Rai's death in 2004. The Hallmark stores were eventually sold and in 1986 Bobbie went to work at The Holiday Inn (Harrah's Hotel and Casino) doing data entry in the casino cage and then as a credit clerk in the casino credit department. She retired at the age of 73 and spent the last almost 15 years enjoying her children and grandchildren and traveling with her sisters. She knew how to have fun and was the life of the party. Bobbie was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day saints and served faithfully in many callings. Her favorites were as the Stake Homemaking Leader and as the Laurel Advisor, both in the 21st wards. But all who knew her would agree she was best at just serving others! The happiest day for the family was when Bobbie and Dean remarried on February 27, 2015. Together they were parents to Cris, Brad (Tammy), Brent (Beverly) Staci (Randy), David, and Tyler (Joni); grandparents to 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Dean preceded Bobbie in death. Viewing will be held Saturday, January 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and the funeral will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1801 So. Monte Cristo, LV, NV 89117. Burial at the V.A. Cemetery will be private.