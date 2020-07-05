BARBARA SOBERINSKY Barbara Soberinsky, 91, of Las Vegas, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, after a long reoccurring illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester, of 60 years. She had a passion for adventure based on her family travels which included living in Los Alamos during WWII and being taught high school classes by Dr Robert Oppenheimer. She was a world traveler while with the Foreign Service (precursor to the modern day State Department) in the 1950s where she met her husband Chester while serving at a foreign post. She is survived by her children Jessica Soberinsky, Victoria Napier and Charles Soberinsky (Nancy Boulton) and 8 grand children Faith, Elliott, Heather, Madeline, Sophia, Jackson, Hannah and Roger, Brothers Gene Freeman (wife Judy) and David Freeman (wife Eileen) and countless nieces and nephews. A housewife and mother she was very active in the Our Lady of Las Vegas (OLLV) Catholic Woman Guild for many years including being its past president. She began a career as a Realtor in the mid 1970s until she retired to spend time with her family. As a friend, coworker, mother and wife she will be remembered by all she met for her kindness, compassion and wisdom she showed. Services will be private.