BARBARA SUGGETT Barbara Francis Suggett of Las Vegas, NV passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday March 25, 2020. She was born May 3, 1941 and resided in Chicago, IL until moving to Las Vegas for retirement in 1995. Barb will be missed by so many. She was an amazing Wife to Gary (of 61 years), Sister, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and friend to all. Our family would like to thank the doctors and staff that worked with Barb throughout the years, but especially the care that she received in these last few months from Well Brook Skilled Nursing Home, SMALV Home Health and SMALV Hospice Care. Thank you, Mom, for holding on for so many years. We know how hard you worked to be there for all of us the extra time we had with you was truly a blessing and time that we will always cherish. The next time you see a Red Cardinal, her favorite, please think of Barb. No immediate services are planned, but we will plan a celebration of life with family and friends on a later date.