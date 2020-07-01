Barney Milton Padgett, 81, of Moody, Ala., died peacefully in his sleep Saturday, June 27, 2020. A lifetime resident of Alabama, Barney was born in Phenix City, Ala. on Dec. 23, 1938. He grew up picking cotton and corn on the family farm before marrying the love of his life, Elsie, and moving to Birmingham to start a career selling cars.



He was a Ford man and in the 1970s, enjoyed a bit of fame as the pitchman for Lonnie Russell Ford, where he worked as general manager. A popular commercial that aired in the Birmingham market featured a voiceover saying, "The boss said..." with Barney delivering his catchphrase "Let 'em go." His screen presence was wooden but the commercial sold a lot of cars.



Barney was a natural salesman who won national awards recognizing his abilities. He loved people and was known to chat up telemarketers when they made cold calls to his phone. He retired from the car business so he could work for his oldest daughter, Kim, and son-in-law Lee Stewart, at Stray Cats Home Decor in Birmingham. For 20 years, he ran the shop and sold furniture. But cars were in his blood and, in 2019, he came out of retirement to open Barney's Auto Sales in Odenville, Ala.



Barney enjoyed the outdoors, raising and showing cutting horses and fishing at Smith and Logan Martin lakes. He couldn't swim himself but taught three of his five children by simply throwing them off a pier and telling them to kick their legs until they made it to shore.



He loved his coffee black and bottomless, and was known for telling big fish stories that were as dramatic as movie plots. He was a voracious reader of Louis L'Amour novels.



Barney is preceded in death by his wife, Elsie; his brothers Eddie and Bill, and his parents Cecil and Edna. He is survived by his daughters Kim (Lee Stewart), Sonya, Whitney (Jeremy Dozier), and Dana Standifer (Ryan); son Keith and grandchildren Skylah, Jeremiah, Addison, Noah and Sadie. His kids and his dog Mikey miss him terribly.



Services will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020, 10:30 - noon, at Kilgroe Funeral Home , 1750 Ashville Road, Leeds, Alabama, 35094,



