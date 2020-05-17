BARRY DAVIDSON
BARRY DAVIDSON Barry Mitchell Davidson, age 67, a 23 year resident of Las Vegas and formerly of Pittsburgh PA, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Barry was born in Pittsburgh to the late Joseph and the late Leah Davidson. Barry is survived by his wife of 40 years, Donna Davidson; daughter Shana (Michael) Paige; and sister in law Adrienne (Larry) Savitz. He is predeceased by his parents and brother Edward Davidson. A graveside service was previously held May 14, 2020 at Bunker's Memory Gardens Cemetery, Las Vegas. Contributions may be directed to Temple Beth Sholom in Las Vegas.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
