|
|
BARRY LAWRENCE NIEDELMAN Barry Lawrence Niedelman passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was 84 years young. Born on July 30, 1935 in the Bronx, New York as the only child of Max and Rae Niedelman, Barry enlisted in the Army in 1954 during the Korean War and served until 1958 with his last billet in France. In 1960, he married Cynthia Rosenthal and raised 3 wonderful children, Jeff, Andrea and Laura in Los Angeles, California. Barry graduated from the University of California Los Angeles and became a trusted technical writer with a career that spanned nearly 40 years with blue chip Fortune 500 companies such as ATT, NCR and Teradata. Barry was extremely popular with his co-workers, and with his charming and endearing personality he made countless friends throughout his career and life as a whole. In 1996, he and Cynthia retired in San Diego County. In 1998, he and Cynthia divorced and shortly thereafter he moved to Las Vegas with his new partner, Penny Shaw. They were married until 2018. Barry was passionate and deeply involved in the equestrian community beginning in 1969. He was an owner and trainer of numerous standardbreds and thoroughbreds, with much of his activity at Hollywood Park and Los Alamitos in the Los Angeles area. In 1997, Barry was in the syndicate that owned and trained Captain Bodgett that placed second in the Kentucky Derby under photo-finish. He was truly gifted in the science, statistics and spirit of the sport of horse racing. Barry was well respected in the equestrian community and passed along that gift to his youngest daughter Laura who ultimately became a champion hunter/jumper in San Diego County. Barry had another gift he could compute various mathematical equations and numbers simultaneously at extremely high levels of efficiency. He once computed the total cost of over 300 grocery items, including the tax impact before the register completed the tally. He won many trifectas during his equestrian travels and even won a superfecta in 1995. But his greatest gift was with people, always leaving a positive impression with whoever he met, especially the caregivers at Avamere in Las Vegas where he spent his final days. Barry is survived by his first wife Cynthia McWhinney of Boynton Beach, Florida, his second wife Penny Shaw, his three children Jeff Niedelman of Boynton Beach, Florida, Andrea Niedelman of Kent, Washington and Laura Niedelman-Sicuro of Westlake, Texas; and his grandchildren Jessica and Matthew Niedelman. The family would like to recognize the caregivers and staff at Avamere in Las Vegas for their wonderful and compassionate care of Barry during his 18 months of residence. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to the Public Broadcast System (PBS) in Barry's name.