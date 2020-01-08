|
|
BEATRICE ANN SULLIVAN Beatrice Ann Sullivan, 100, passed away in Las Vegas. Beatrice was born in Iowa to Joseph and Mary Fox on September 2, 1919. She attended and graduated from Gray High School, in Iowa, where she was in an all-girls basketball team. She Married Harold W. Sullivan, whom she loved very much. She is preceded in death by her husband Harold and her son Michael. Beatrice is survived by Peggy Sullivan, Kathy Armstrong, Janelle Benjamin, Marilyn Dudley, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Thu.,, Jan. 9, at Davis Funeral Home Rainbow Chapel, 1401 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146. The Mass will be at 10 a.m. Fri., Jan. 10, at St. Joseph Husband of Mary Catholic Church, 7260 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117.