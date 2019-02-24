BEATRICE DUNSON Beatrice Mae Dunson (nee Vogely), passed away January 8, 2019, in Las Vegas, at age 91. She was born July 11, 1927, in Fruita CO. "Bea" worked as a waitress for 40 years. She moved to Henderson in 1960. Along the years she worked at The Rainbow Club, The Eldorado and Sam's Town, among other restaurants. She was a lifetime member of the Woman's Auxiliary of the VFW, Post 3848, Henderson. Bea had a green thumb and grew roses of all colors on large bushes in her yard, to the delight of the neighborhood. She also loved fishing in the areas of Northern Nevada and Southern Utah with her husband on weekend trips and mini vacations. She was preceded in death by her husband, of 48 years, Dale Dunson; her parents, Jenny and John Vogely; her son, Frank Lewis; her sister, Sally Hartman; and many sisters and brothers-in-law. She is survived by her daughters, Sheryl Welsh and Sue Dunson; son, Robert (Clo) Dunson; grandchildren, Michael Lewis, Danielle (Cory) Emery, Juliana (Zak) Dayton and Adam Dunson; great-grandchildren, Ashley Hill and Kevin, Katie and Travis Lewis; and members of the Dunson, Prater and Sorgen families of Ohio. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005. A lunch will follow. Read More Listen to Obituary