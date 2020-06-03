Beatrice Stahl departed this world on March 19, 2020, joining her beloved husband of 66 years, Louis, and her treasured son, Bruce. Bea was born in New York City on August 3, 1918, and during her 101 years witnessed countless innovations that drastically altered the world into which she was born. Much of Bea's endurance stemmed from her ability to embrace these new ideas, attitudes, and fashions. Bea never stopped trying to improve herself. Whether enrolling in college courses as a mature student, participating in countless study groups, taking dance and exercise classes, or wearing the latest trends, she never lost her drive or love of life.



Bea is survived by her son, Dr. Allan Stahl of Las Vegas, grandchildren Dacia Hernandez and her husband Ethan, Dr. Cornelia Massie and her husband Eric, Steven Stahl, Adam Stahl, Anthony Stahl, Brenna Stahl, Ethan Rouen and his wife Kim, Lindsey Marione and her wife Tanya, and great-grandchildren Cora Hernandez, Phoebe Hernandez, Tristan Stahl, Haylee Stahl, Malcolm Massie, and Lucy Marione. As the matriarch of the family, Bea embodied resilience, integrity, bravery, and determination. She was never old fashioned except in her dignity, which she maintained until the end of her life. Bea will be laid to rest in Long Island, New York, beside her husband and son. A memorial will be held in Las Vegas at a date to be determined. Those who knew Bea will continue to be inspired by her example. Those who loved Bea will never stop missing her.



Services are pending.



