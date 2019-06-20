|
BEATRICE WALTON Beatrice M. Walton, 78, of Las Vegas, passed away June 16, 2019. She enjoyed her church, family and friends. She is survived by her husband, of 57 years, William R. Walton, Sr.; her son, Jerry G. Walton; daughter, Melody Spearman; grandchildren, William R. Walton III, Joseph G. Walton, Katie Walton, Jerry G. Walton Jr. and Adam Tiscaneno; great-granddaughter, Alyssa Walton; her extended family including brothers, Paul Baca, Joe Baca and Ramon Baca; and sisters, Regina Baca, Rose Raney and Mona Massey. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Tue., June 25, at Bunkers Mortuary, 925 Las Vegas Blvd. N, Las Vegas, NV 89101. A Mass of Christian Burial will at 10 a.m. Wed., June 26, at St. Christopher's Catholic Church, 1840 N Bruce St, North Las Vegas, NV 89030. Burial will follow at Bunkers Eden Vale Cemetery, 1216 N Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89101. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to St. Christopher's Catholic Church.