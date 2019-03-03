BEECHER AVANTS Beecher Eston Avants, 85, passed away Feb. 23, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born Nov. 13, 1933, in Dow, OK, to Lynn and Lucile. Beecher grew up in Chloride, AZ and in 1951 he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After serving honorably in the Korean War, Beecher moved to Las Vegas and joined the Las Vegas Police Department (later Metro). Beecher served with the department from 1956-1979 and became Lt. and Commander of the Homicide and Robbery Division from 1966-1979. In 1979, Beecher was appointed by then Clark County District Attorney Bob Miller to be the Chief Investigator for the DA's office and served there until 1986. Throughout his long life Beecher served his community through numerous organizations including State Chair for the Democratic Party of NV. Public service and his love for the community were the cornerstones of Beecher's life. After leaving public service he joined the Coast Casinos as Chief of Security and had a wonderful second career in the private sector. Beecher left a mark on all those fortunate enough to call him family and friend. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold and Charley. He is survived by his sister, Wynona; his children, Lynn and Kim; his granddaughters, Molly and Ava; and a large extended family. Visitation will be 10-11:00 a.m. Fri., March 8, at La Paloma, 5450 Stephanie St. Las Vegas, NV 89122. Honor Guard services following at noon at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veteran Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005. Read More Listen to Obituary