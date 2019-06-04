|
BELLA HASSELSON Bella Hasselson (nee Eisenstein), of Las Vegas, passed away June 1, 2019 after a short illness. Bella was born in Chicago, June 16, 1922. Along with her husband, Bella was one of the co-founders of the first mechitzah minyan in the state of Nevada (Congregation Shaarei Tefilla). She was active in Jewish War Veterans auxiliary both in Chicago and Las Vegas and a volunteer for the Jewish Federation in Las Vegas. She was the wife of the late Leonard Hasselson; and the beloved mother of Andrea "Andee" (Marshall) Fisher, Phyllis (the late Rabbi Abe) Rine, and the late Jerome "Jerry" Hasselson. She is survived by her adoring grandchildren, Shaindel (Shmuli) Bernhaut, Dov (Debbie) Rine, Daveed (Perle) Rine, Yudi (Jessica) Rine, Malkie (Jana) Dejournett, Marilyn Hasselson, Elliot Hasselson; and her thirteen great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Chicago Jewish Funerals, Skokie, Ill.