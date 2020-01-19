|
|
BENITA BRANIGAN LOWRY Benita Branigan Lowry, 100, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. Benita was born December 10, 1919 to Walter and Alice (O'Connor) Branigan in Pocahontas, Iowa. Benita grew up on a working farm with her brothers Vincent and Ronald. She attended Iowa State Teachers College and Briar Cliff College and began her teaching career in a one room rural schoolhouse. Benita's sense of adventure started early in life with travels to New York City, Estes Park, Jackson Hole, Palm Springs, and Honolulu where she lived and worked until she landed in Las Vegas in the early 1950's. Here, she taught first grade at John S. Park and Fremont Elementary Schools. Then she met the life of the party, Maurice "Mickey" Lowry and married him at St Anne Catholic Church in 1957. They were blessed with three children Teresa, Elizabeth and John. Benita considered being a mother one of the great highlights of her life. While Mickey worked as a carpenter during the day Benita worked nights as a waitress in the Riviera Hotel showroom. Benita modeled a strong work ethic for her family, working at the Riviera well into her 60's. She and Mickey divorced though they remained friendly devoted parents all their lives. In 1996 Benita was honored with the Clark County Motivational Mother of the Year Award. Benita met her sweetheart Dan Mance later in life and for over 25 years they traveled the world together as members of the International Friendship Force. Benita hosted families from Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East. She was a kind, loving ambassador of good will to all she hosted or visited. Her life was blessed by many great friendships that spanned the globe. There are her Puerto Rico friends where she and Dan would stay in the winter months, her Rexford friends, St Anne friends, and of course Joyce, Harriet and Shirley. As the namesake of her aunt Sister Benita, a Catholic nun, Benita was a devout Catholic. She volunteered her time with the Ladies of St. Anne, as a Lector at Mass and with Prison Fellowship. She visited the local jails and detention centers to pray with people. She was strong and humble. Her legacy is her many acts of quiet charity and compassion to those in need. There was always room at her table for one more. She wrote in her letters to her family that she was grateful to God for a privileged life. Benita is survived by her children Teresa Lowry Childs, Elizabeth Palmer, and John Lowry; five grandchildren, Kristina Smith, Alexa Ferguson, Julia Quinones, Jake Ferguson and John D. Lowry; and her devoted caregiver and companion Kitty Wyman. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 30th at St. Anne Catholic Church 1901 S Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas. Followed by a burial service at Palm Eastern 7600 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Catholic School (Scholarship Fund) or Prison Fellowship.