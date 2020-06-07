BENJAMIN JAMES KUHN
1987 - 2020
BENJAMIN JAMES KUHN August 25, 1987-May 29, 2020 Ben Kuhn was born in Lawrence Massachusetts. At a young age his family relocated to central California where he spent his formative years living in the central valley and the foothills of the Sierra Nevada's. In 2008, as a young adult, he moved to Las Vegas, where he resided until his untimely death, at 32 years of age. Ben had an extraordinary ability to engage with people. This was manifested in his relationships with family, friends, and work mates. Personal interests, where there was time, included amateur mechanical and woodworking projects and video gaming. He was a good employee and a devoted husband.Ben is survived by his wife of ten years, Julianna Kuhn and their three beloved dogs. His grandmother, Doris Kuhn, his mother Penny Kuhn (Annis), and his three brothers: Matthew Kuhn, Phillip Kuhn, and William Bruce. His aunt and uncles: Paul and Robyn Kuhn, Lynn Kuhn and Carla and James Hunt. His cousins: Austin Kuhn, Brett Kuhn, Brenna Dix, Seth Kuhn, Chad Kuhn, Daniela Kuhn, Adele Thomas, Laraine Hampton, Hannah Swan, and their respective spouses. Ben was preceded in death by his father, Glen Kuhn. Services to be private.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
