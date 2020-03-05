|
BENJAMIN MAX BRIMHALL Benjamin Max Brimhall passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family members on March 2, 2020 following a eight-month battle with brain cancer. He was born in Montpelier, Idaho on January 21, 1971 to Max and Coleen Brimhall and lovingly raised by Coleen and Mike Smith in Utah after his father passed away. Ben is a graduate of Clearfield High School and Brigham Young University. He served a two-year volunteer mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Austria from 1990-1992. Ben married Fawn Harris in the Bountiful Utah Temple on September 2, 1995. They raised their four sons, Ethan, Alex, Caleb, and Dexter, in the Las Vegas area. Ben was predeceased by his father, Max Brimhall (1972). He is survived by wife Fawn; sons Ethan (Aza), Alex, Caleb, and Dexter Brimhall of Henderson; parents Coleen and Mike Smith of Huntsville, UT; siblings Aaron (Camille) Smith, Virginia (Jeff) Thomas, and Conrad (Ali) Smith; along with his Grandma Deloris Smith, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, in-laws and cousins. Memorial services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 7, 2020, 875 Rich Perez Jr Drive, Henderson, Nevada. A Visitation from 9:30-10:30 am will precede the service. Ben volunteered his remains for the benefit of scientific research. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his sons' education fund. Direct transfers are accepted via Zelle, from a banking account to [email protected]